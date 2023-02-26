Weekly Update - Feb 26

New customer at the gas station
- New customers walk into store and do not purchase gas.
- Must have upgraded the counter from the basic counter prior to opening.
- Must have at least 1 food display set up in the gas station prior to opening.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update