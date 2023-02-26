 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 26 February 2023

Weekly Update - Feb 26

Share · View all patches · Build 10638382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New customer at the gas station

  • New customers walk into store and do not purchase gas.
  • Must have upgraded the counter from the basic counter prior to opening.
  • Must have at least 1 food display set up in the gas station prior to opening.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link