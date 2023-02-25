 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 25 February 2023

EA v0.23 : Traffic, ICBM and charged jump

Share · View all patches · Build 10638358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I added traffic and redone the town a bit. Now you you cause destruction and disrupt the peaceful life of the citizens causing total chaos. In the future I will add police/ambulance cars and more roads to the map.

ICBM, a nuclear missile launched from a silo that will release 3 powerfull atomic bombs. On the first stages it will fly up into the atmosphere to start the reentry, try to stop it before it reach terminal speed.

I also worked on some animations and the jump of the character, now you can press the jump button and increase the power of it, or if you hold it long enough you will start to fly with a sonic boom that will cause damage.

Other additions

  • Added animation when blackhole is released.
  • Reduced max speed of characters and balance transformations.
  • Fixed charged plasma animation while flying.
  • Aircarrier body added, but no weapons or planes.
  • Increased falling speed of character.
  • Added more decals when jumping or landing.

Changed files in this update

