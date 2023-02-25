EA v0.23 : Traffic, ICBM and charged jump

In this update I added traffic and redone the town a bit. Now you you cause destruction and disrupt the peaceful life of the citizens causing total chaos. In the future I will add police/ambulance cars and more roads to the map.

ICBM, a nuclear missile launched from a silo that will release 3 powerfull atomic bombs. On the first stages it will fly up into the atmosphere to start the reentry, try to stop it before it reach terminal speed.

I also worked on some animations and the jump of the character, now you can press the jump button and increase the power of it, or if you hold it long enough you will start to fly with a sonic boom that will cause damage.

Other additions