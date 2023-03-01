 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Realms update for 1 March 2023

20230224 - MAJOR UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10638327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes:
Fighter
-Group Tackle
-Knock Back
Ranger
-Pathfinder's Compass
-Unending Quiver
Wizard
-Flame Burst
-Fire Blast

Improvements:
-Cards now downloaded individually
-Many bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Hero Realms Content Depot 1569701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link