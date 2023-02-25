 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 25 February 2023

Patch 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10638325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the octopus freezing bug
  • Clarified the stream/youtube temporary restriction
  • Put bird in first level to help a bit with the direction
  • Clarified respawn instruction
  • Bell sound
  • Beginning text update

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link