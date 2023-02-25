- Fixed the octopus freezing bug
- Clarified the stream/youtube temporary restriction
- Put bird in first level to help a bit with the direction
- Clarified respawn instruction
- Bell sound
- Beginning text update
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 25 February 2023
Patch 0.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
