- changed: press [F] to search is instant now, without progress bar
- fixed: grounding of some items
- fixed: aim invoked when inventory’s open and hold rmb
- fixed: item was dropped when dragged in loot window
- added: arrows can be crafted multipletimes by putting more wooden sticks
- fixed: a few minor bugs
Plains of Pain update for 25 February 2023
Patch v0.18.468
Patchnotes via Steam Community
