Plains of Pain update for 25 February 2023

Patch v0.18.468

Patch v0.18.468

Build 10638289

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changed: press [F] to search is instant now, without progress bar
  • fixed: grounding of some items
  • fixed: aim invoked when inventory’s open and hold rmb
  • fixed: item was dropped when dragged in loot window
  • added: arrows can be crafted multipletimes by putting more wooden sticks
  • fixed: a few minor bugs

