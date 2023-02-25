Playtest Patch v0.62k

FIXED: The same type of wallpaper can be placed on the same wall more than once

FIXED: Parked cars can't be selected

FIXED: Intersecting items not removed after demolishing a wall

FIXED: Some of the cars stops working after demolishing parking lots

FIXED: Demolishing all walls of a basement floor causes vehicles to stop working

FIXED: Carrying menu items sprite stay in sprite renderer after a customer drinks at the bar

FIXED: Overlay covers are not rendering correctly on the basement floors

FIXED: Waiters try to work in rooms that are closed by policies

FIXED: The game crashes after a shift change if the CEO is at home

FIXED: Cars become unparked and stop working after loading a save

FIXED: The CEO never uses the employee parking spaces

FIXED: Some people got stuck while waiting for a taxi

FIXED: Private room security research menu box shows researched without researching

FIXED: People sometimes park their cars in the same parking space

FIXED: The loading screen freezes if there is a spawned and didn't come to the parking lot yet in the save file.

FIXED: Elevator cabins go to the wrong floor after loading a save file

FIXED: The CEO never uses employee restrooms.

FIXED: Vendor deployment and security deployment overlay info bar shows the wrong error information

FIXED: Can't place elevator behind a basement floor and ceiling items

FIXED: All of the elevators get highlighted in red while in demolish mode

CHANGED: Laundry rooms can be placed on the basement floors now

CHANGED: Maintenance offices can be placed on the basement floors now

CHANGED: Security offices can be placed on the basement floors now

CHANGED: Halls need seats to become a tier 2 room

CHANGED: Toilet paper consumption is lowered

CHANGED: Customers are less likely to use the toilet

CHANGED: Needed accounting document number for the tax loopholes now increases by the time

ADDED: New moodlet - "Bored" "There is no ongoing event to attend at the casino hotel"

ADDED: New report - "Some of our customers want you to organize an event to attend"

ADDED: Room overlay now shows the room tier and room errors

ADDED: Added delete all reports button to the reports menu

ADDED: Highlight bar for the current people at your casino hotel added to the top info bar. It shows the number of the selected types of people and highlights them on the map.

Some performance improvements