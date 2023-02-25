 Skip to content

The Castle Burns! update for 25 February 2023

Small Patch 0.9.96

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed the way analog sticks behave in menus, so they should be less 'jumpy' now and allow you to actually get to the buttons you want to.

  • Fixed a small bug significant bug that could lock you out of a run. It was Trainer Joe's again. I docked his pay in retaliation.

  • Rebuilt the tooltips for items offered in the shop, they now dynamically build from all the stat changes the item has, plus a specific tooltip (for special effects) if available. They now apply your current modifiers to those stats, so what you see if what you'll actually get.

