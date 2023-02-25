-
Changed the way analog sticks behave in menus, so they should be less 'jumpy' now and allow you to actually get to the buttons you want to.
Fixed a small bug significant bug that could lock you out of a run. It was Trainer Joe's again. I docked his pay in retaliation.
Rebuilt the tooltips for items offered in the shop, they now dynamically build from all the stat changes the item has, plus a specific tooltip (for special effects) if available. They now apply your current modifiers to those stats, so what you see if what you'll actually get.
The Castle Burns! update for 25 February 2023
Small Patch 0.9.96
Patchnotes via Steam Community
