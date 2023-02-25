1.0.1 Update - Custom Portraits!

The German localization is not ready yet but I thought it would be better to release an update before it is ready, so you can get your hands on a more polished version right now. I fixed a few bugs and improved several text passages. While localizing the game, I obviously need to read the English version once more and changed/corrected quite a few sentences.

I mostly improved the first 40 sections because I only got so far in localizing. I think the German localization should be done next week, I certainly need to be a bit faster.

One player requested a feature for Sonucido: The Mage, my previous game - a custom player portrait. The game does not feature a player portrait normally but I implemented it anyways. Since I already had the code I reworked it to fit Fight in the Arena and you can now have custom player portraits and custom enemy portraits! Just add player0.png in the game folder, you can do as many pictures as you want, player0.png, player1.png, player2.png, player3.png, ... - you can do the same for the enemies, enemy0.png, enemy1.png, ...

Full Changelog