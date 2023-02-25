UPDATE 3 - NEW AERIAL THREATS, WEAPONS AND MORE!

Hi! I got some more stuff to play with here. I have some midterms coming up so I wanted to put out some new stuff before doubling down on studying. There may not be an update for a few weeks as a result, but I will still be working on new stuff with my spare time.

Additions

NEW AERIAL THREAT: ATTACK BIPLANE. A slow flying attack plane that strafes ground targets, can drop bombs as well. Encountered in danger 2 and above.

NEW AERIAL THREAT: HEAVY BOMBER BIPLANE. A slow flying bomber plane that targets ground enemies, can drop a devastating amount of bombs on target. Encountered in danger 2 and above.

New Heavy Tank: AUTOCANNON TANK. A heavily armored hover tank armed with dual autocannons. Very effective against all aerial targets. Can also effectively crush ground targets. Has two weak spots. Encountered in danger 1 and above.

New Boss Enemy: DREAD BARON. An ace biplane pilot that will hunt you down with its frag autocannon and heavy bombs. Encountered in danger 2 and above.

Reworked JET PLANE enemy with all new behavior and effects. Fires a heavy rotary cannon as well as ATG missiles. It is now twice as rare to encounter because it is extremely deadly.

Reworked TOMDOG fighting kit, now uses new JET PLANE weapons like ATG missiles and CAS minigun. Still has fire support capabilities when requesting attack with binoculars.

New 7.62x51 ammo type: HAKIT. Functions similar to the compound bow HAKIT arrows except these do not need to hit a weak spot to successfully hack.

New 12.7x108mm ammo type. Similar strength to .50 CAL but has a slower velocity. Better for short range combat.

New Weapon: ASH. A battle rifle that fires a super heavy 12.7x108mm cartridge. A rare weapon in the weapon airdrop loot pool.

New Weapon: TORNADO. A revolver that fires a super heavy 12.7x108mm cartridge. Can be purchased from the store.

New Weapon: DIXLAM-R. A heavy caliber bolt action sniper rifle. Can be purchased from the store. Meant to serve as an entry level .50 CAL rifle, so that semi-auto .50s aren't the players first chance to use .50 CAL weapons.

New Consumable: RADIO BIPLANE. When used, a friendly biplane pilot will assist you for a short time before leaving. Can be shot down by enemies.

New Wave Customization Slider: ENEMY COUNT. This slider can be used to modify how many enemies will spawn in the next wave. Don’t have enough time to commit to a longer wave? Cut the total quantity of enemies in half! Leave the slider at 1 for the default quantity.

New Wave Customization Slider: SPAWN DISTANCE. This slider can be used to modify how close the dropships, drop pods and teleports can be to the players position. Increase this if you want the enemies to spawn far away and slowly close in on your position. Leave the slider at 1 for the default distance.

Fixes / Changes / Balance

Fixed a bug that prevented me from adding weapon attachment support to some weapons that had special animations. I have since found a workaround, and now more guns can have attachments put on them! Shotguns now support grips, revolvers have attachment support, bolt action rifles have attachment support. Most pistols now support attachments!

Completely reprogrammed plane AI from scratch to be much more reliable and support more behaviors. Planes are now effective at dogfighting eachother up in the sky! Planes are less likely to spontaneously desire impact with the ground. Planes fly much more naturally now and look less janky when turning. Planes now attempt to bank away from collisions with high towers after a strafing run

Planes now spawn ~2 km out from the origin, so the roar of their engines is gradually revealed as they enter the fight.

Slightly altered teleporter VFX to better conceal teleportees

Slightly increased muzzle flash bloom + altered hue

Most bullet trails are now capsule shaped instead of teardrop shaped

SHOSHAW machine gun no longer spawns in mystery airdrop crate

Slightly increased credit rewards for killing heavy enemies such as mechs, choppers and all planes. The reward felt too little for how much time it took to destroy them.

Slightly nerfed 12g buckshot by increasing drag of projectiles

Handheld Radar AA launcher (STYNGER) can now only lock onto high aerial targets such as planes and choppers.

Fixed a bug that prevented boss healthbars from being rendered

cheers,

karty