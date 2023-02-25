System improvements + new items

Hello, dear community!

I am now officially a Ph.D.! It was a long road until this point.

Well, this week we bring another polishing phase update.

You will notice several art and code improvements, as well as more accurate mechanics. The gameplay should look more complex and challenging, from now on.

We also changed the translation system completely. We will ask for the patience of non-English speakers because we are still gradually bringing the localization script to this new system. This dramatic change will make it easier for us to include more languages in the future after the 1.0 release of the game. We will also be able to release the whole game script for the modding community to contribute with more languages too!

Revised systems:

• Crafting system;

• Cooking system;

• Battle systems;

• Buffs and Debuffs;

• Skills;

• Ammunition system;

New animals:

• Vespersaurus;

If you get lost or stuck in the game, be sure to check our WIKI: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/

Our Twitter: @_DinoHazard

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/H67t5pztqF

Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

May you have a post-carnival week with peace and happiness!

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.