No not a patch on the character Fat, but a Big Fat Patch!

So after some toil with a good friend, the Auto Save System has been implemented! No more annoying saving problems! Hopefully that is solved for good!

And also a glitch that I won't talk about has been fixed as well!

Keep me posted on those reviews and critiques! I really appreciate all of it!

-From Your Favorite Thief