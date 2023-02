Share · View all patches · Build 10638004 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 19:59:26 UTC by Wendy

Items:

The player was not taking damage from contact with some items where they should have been damaged.

Now he takes damage from these items.

Quests:

Some quest givers were not showing as complete after completing the subquest.

After completing the subtask, the error should no longer occur.

Safehouses:

In some cases the bed in the second Safehouse was not working properly.

Buildings:

General adjustment and optimization on some buildings.