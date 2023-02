Share · View all patches · Build 10637974 · Last edited 25 February 2023 – 21:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

with this quick hotfix we are going to solve a bug that came out with the latest release.

Changelog:

Fixed: Opening a save file on Kytoon was actually sending the base to Maylo.

If you were affected by this just send us a message, we can fix your save!

Thanks and see you soon!