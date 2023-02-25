 Skip to content

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 25 February 2023

v2.0.5

v2.0.5

  • Fixed scenario maker spawning empty nations when creating them on already occupied territory
  • Fixed map not updating correctly when highlighted nation dies in diplomatic view
  • Fixed nation icons flickering when spawning them in scenario maker
  • Adjusted one tooltip

