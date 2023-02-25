- Fixed scenario maker spawning empty nations when creating them on already occupied territory
- Fixed map not updating correctly when highlighted nation dies in diplomatic view
- Fixed nation icons flickering when spawning them in scenario maker
- Adjusted one tooltip
Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 25 February 2023
v2.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
