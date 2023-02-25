Custom Portrait, few fixes

One player requested that you could add custom portraits to the game and I thought why not, even though the game doesn't have any portraits for the character. If you want to do it, place the picture of your choice into the game folder. It must be named player.png, otherwise it will not work. I also took the time and improved the game a little bit in other areas.
Full Changelog
- Custom player portrait
- A couple improvements to the German text
- Fixed a part of the dialogue of the old man which did not show up properly if you had the inventory open
- Added code which changes the sound volume for one platform, it played sounds even if the volume was set to 0
Changed files in this update