Perfect Heist 2 update for 25 February 2023

Update 27b: Map Improvements and Bugfixes!

Update 27b: Map Improvements and Bugfixes! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map Changes:
Skull Island:

  • added more cover to "Main Dock" spawn
  • added more AI Customers
  • added additional AI customer interest points to areas robbers might cross
  • added destructible wall to ground floor employee area
  • improved getaway plane collision
  • fixed drone collision issue near waterfall
  • fixed boss office fire door button being accessible from the outside
  • moved cop spawn a bit further back

Fixes:

  • fixed "Rounds Won" stat on the scoreboard not working correctly
  • potential fix for Linux disconnect issue

Level Editor:

  • fixed default getaway vans not having any collision
  • fixed multiple "Floor Remover" bugs

