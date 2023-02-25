v1.1.0 Update

NOTE: This update brings in new global variables, rendering previous save files obsolete. Please update only if you accept to lose your progress!
New Feature:
- Choose not just a perk, but a FLAW: Now the player has to choose a "flaw" for the character when starting a new game, defining your experience in a more personal way. Update 1.1 introduces four flaws to choose from (may increase in future).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Survival mode now begins with NORMAL difficulty, as intended.
Changed files in this update