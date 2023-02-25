 Skip to content

I Will Be There update for 25 February 2023

v1.1.0 Update

NOTE: This update brings in new global variables, rendering previous save files obsolete. Please update only if you accept to lose your progress!

New Feature:

  • Choose not just a perk, but a FLAW: Now the player has to choose a "flaw" for the character when starting a new game, defining your experience in a more personal way. Update 1.1 introduces four flaws to choose from (may increase in future).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed: Survival mode now begins with NORMAL difficulty, as intended.

