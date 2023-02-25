 Skip to content

Grandiose update for 25 February 2023

Grandiose 4.1

Build 10637638

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some Adjustments have been made as well as some bug fixes.

  • The light has been raised for better visibility
  • Exterior and interior lighting have been adjusted for better rendering and better visibility.
  • Fire extinguishing bug fixed.
  • A bug concerning the sound of goats and the generator has been fixed.
  • Generator output capacity has been increased.
  • The threshold height capability of the goat movement system has been lowered.
  • The missing bush texture has been restored.
  • Bug concerning the counting of invaders has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

