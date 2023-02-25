Grandiose 4.1

Some Adjustments have been made as well as some bug fixes.
- The light has been raised for better visibility
- Exterior and interior lighting have been adjusted for better rendering and better visibility.
- Fire extinguishing bug fixed.
- A bug concerning the sound of goats and the generator has been fixed.
- Generator output capacity has been increased.
- The threshold height capability of the goat movement system has been lowered.
- The missing bush texture has been restored.
- Bug concerning the counting of invaders has been fixed.
Changed files in this update