Summoners Fate update for 25 February 2023

Update #15 v0.82.7 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10637588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.82.7 Release Notes

Fixed a critical bug introduced in patch v0.82.6 that broke all localized builds, causing a "Error: SYNC ERROR: AI TURN" to occur whenever ending your turn against the computer.

I deeply apologize for this bug. In efforts to further improve the gameplay and identify other causes of errors, I added a board state check in the last patch but failed to account for the fact that the AI's board state was non-localized and incorrectly compared the player's localized board state, causing this bug.

Thank you for your rapid response in the bug reports that helped me identify and fix this issue so quickly!

