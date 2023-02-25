EA Update v0.5.5 - Major Lost Input Fixes and More

Highlights

Inputs that are pressed and released within the same frame are now properly registered by the game loop. This prevents lost inputs during quick button taps.

Inputs that are pressed during lag freeze-ups during online matches are now buffered into the next playable frame. This helps prevent dropped inputs when there are hitches online.

The above changes have some engine-side differences between how they’re implemented on keyboard and gamepad. Please let us know if you run into any issues or regressions!

As of this update, Orcane no longer has any sketched animations in-game!

Online

Ping display is now rendered behind the console UI.

Custom Content

Loading custom content has been partially reworked.

As warned in previous patches, namespaced lookups are now required on all assets. Custom content that follows the most recent documentation and template examples from Feb. 4th will continue to work.

This fixes the bug that allowed custom content to overwrite other custom content’s sounds and music IDs (See previous patch notes).

If your custom content audio stops working, follow these guidelines:

AudioClip.play("Custom_sfx_sound"); must be changed to AudioClip.play(self.getResource().getContent("Custom_sfx_sound"));

AudioClip.play() calls that reference GlobalSfx do not need to be updated.

must be changed to AudioClip.play() calls that reference GlobalSfx do not need to be updated. Custom content load time on the start screen has been reduced slightly.

We plan to fully address the upfront loading time required when you are subscribed to a lot of custom content in a future update.

Fixed bug that unintentionally required resourceId’s and contentId’s to match in characters and assists.

ResourceId’s are only required to be unique in your local custom folders, as they all share the same namespace. This does not apply to workshop downloaded items, as they all will have unique namespaces. ContentId’s need to be unique per resourceId.

These behind-the-scenes changes are a prerequisite to upcoming loading improvements and surfacing content loading errors. We’ll continue to improve custom content support over time. Thank you to all of the creators so far for pointing out bugs!

Playable Characters

Octodad

General

Hurtboxes tightened on forward strong and the startup of up strong.

Dash Attack

Size of character graphic adjusted (doesn’t affect attackboxes).

Up Strong

Corrected alignment (doesn’t affect attackboxes).

Frame timing slightly adjusted (doesn’t affect frame data).

Down Strong

Corrected alignment (doesn’t affect attackboxes).

Frame timing slightly adjusted (doesn’t affect frame data).

Up Special

Grounded version updated with completed pixel art (aerial version reuses grounded animation for now).

Dust effects added.

Grabbed character visuals updated.

Ledge Jump

Updated with completed pixel art.

Parry Success

Incomplete sprite added and sketch adjusted.

Parry Fail

New animation concept added.

Welltaro

Down Strong

Frame timing slightly adjusted (doesn’t affect frame data).

Orcane

Crash Attack

Updated with completed pixel art.

Assists

Octodad

Updated with completed pixel art.

Pizza

Fixed misaligned paint on one frame.

Paint now properly appears under the character's feet.

Paint color contrast increased for better visibility on all stages.

Tankman

