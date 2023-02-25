 Skip to content

Peglin update for 25 February 2023

v0.8.29.1 Hotfix release

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that would seemingly cause a crash or a stuck client sometimes when unlocking achievements

