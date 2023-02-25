 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ComputerKeyboard update for 25 February 2023

English EN (GB, IE) - ( Great Britain - United Kingdom) 25/02/20223

Share · View all patches · Build 10637540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added British, Irish, Scottish keyboard variants.
Hawaiian keyboard added.
Fixed, added Dutch keyboard variant,
Improved the Icelandic keyboard.
Markings changed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2238271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link