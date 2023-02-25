Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU21]

Hello players!

I hope you are all having a great weekend!

I have a small update for you, to help players that have experienced some issues with FPS drops. In the graphics settings, you will now see additional settings that can adjust the quality. It has been proven through testing that "Global illumination" has been the main/biggest cause for low FPS. I will therefore recommend turning down that setting if you experience low FPS.

Here is the full list of the patch:

New

Looking at items or objects now highlights only the edges and not the whole item or object.

Changed the highlight color from blue to yellow.

Changed the anti-aliasing from Temporal Super Resolution (TSR) to Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA).

Drinking water and refilling water bottles and cans now use the “F” interaction key.

Removed resources floating on water as it blocked player building.

Fixes