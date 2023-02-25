Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU21]

Hello players!
I hope you are all having a great weekend!
I have a small update for you, to help players that have experienced some issues with FPS drops. In the graphics settings, you will now see additional settings that can adjust the quality. It has been proven through testing that "Global illumination" has been the main/biggest cause for low FPS. I will therefore recommend turning down that setting if you experience low FPS.
Here is the full list of the patch:
New
- Looking at items or objects now highlights only the edges and not the whole item or object.
- Changed the highlight color from blue to yellow.
- Changed the anti-aliasing from Temporal Super Resolution (TSR) to Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA).
- Drinking water and refilling water bottles and cans now use the “F” interaction key.
- Removed resources floating on water as it blocked player building.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where looking at befriended animals would say “Press [key] to Feed”.
- Fixed a bug where grilled carrot would have the grilled corn icon.
- Fixed a bug where grilled potato would have the grilled corn icon.
- Fixed a bug where grilled pumpkin would have the grilled corn icon.
- Fixed a bug where the UI would display the wrong key if trying to fill a water bottle or a can.
- Fixed a bug where items could not be picked up if under water.
- Fixed a bug where animals could not be harvested while under water.
- Fixed a bug where inventory buttons would not always work.
- Fixed a bug where trees would block building around them.
Changed files in this update