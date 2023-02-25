 Skip to content

Traveler update for 25 February 2023

Hotfix - v0.4.2.11a

Build 10637377 · Last edited by Wendy

Additions

  • Add some missing translations

Fixes]

  • Fix bug "looting all beginning-weapons"
  • Fix bug Ultima: Check landing area
  • Fix bug Ultima / Aslag: Transfer fix
  • Fix bug Ultima / Aslag: Wrakparts are now all visible

