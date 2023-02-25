 Skip to content

Flawless update for 25 February 2023

Flawless 1.3 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10637374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023.2.26 v1.3 update content

Game start camera movement bug fix

Add turnaround sign at the end of the scene

Enhance the second level of block drop guidance and operation instructions

Changed files in this update

