Flawless 1.3 update

2023.2.26 v1.3 update content
Game start camera movement bug fix
Add turnaround sign at the end of the scene
Enhance the second level of block drop guidance and operation instructions
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
2023.2.26 v1.3 update content
Game start camera movement bug fix
Add turnaround sign at the end of the scene
Enhance the second level of block drop guidance and operation instructions
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update