Artifact v 0.76 - Release and Changelog

+Added a new main quest, complete with two possible new sex scenes

+Added new doll body sets

Female / Fit (body, faces, hair, eyes, chest)

Female / Average (body, faces, hair, eyes, chest)

+Added Melissa blowjob scene (image only)

+Added husks' images to their spot in the boiler room (not all husks will have all body parts yet)

+Added a toggle option for fullscreen that appears when first booting up the game. (As much as I'd like the game to automatically switch to or from fullscreen by remembering your preferences whenever you boot it up, it simply is not possible with this game engine since it requires user input to go fullscreen. The best I can do in these circumstances is to present the fullscreen option as early and effortlessly as possible.)

Expanded the drain encounter

Professors and staff no longer eat from the cafeteria, except on rare occasions

Reformatted boiler room husks for easier navigation and cleaner look

Taking your free meal from the cafeteria should now function properly, as should purchasing additional meals

Fixed images for Dr. Howard's scenes

Fixed issue with Dr. Hartmann occasionally being unable to do his rant

Fixed missing text in the Ghouls chapter of the fragments

Fixed potential issue with being unable to leave Archaeology lab under certain scenarios

Fixed potential progression issue in the red light encounter

Increased Boiler Room visibility in Student Center

*Fixed issue that resulted in certain library quest text being visible even after its relevant quest had progressed

-Removed many of the “broken link” images, although some few may still remain

-Removed duplicate links from Archaeology Building Bathroom