Build 0.199604

-Add motherboard factory

-Add new silicon rock model

-Balance product costs

-Add carbon to airlock, bulkhead and exhaust conduit trash

-Update factory recipes and pathways

-Balance fuel recharge rates

At the moment i'm focusing on making Sector 1 a hopefully fun and engrossing experience from start to end, and then gradually expand things to work over multiple sectors.

The recent change you have a little fuel recharge that I balanced here, and added the third factory - motherboards. I also removed saleable algae - which funnels you to sell crops or engage with factory elements to make more money (aside from exploration or scanning).

Ther's been a lot of balancing to reduce early grind in expanding vs older builds, also to allow say multiple atomizers that kind of thing.

If you have a spare moment, you can help by starting a new game, and playing through to the end of sector 1, and then letting me know in DM, discord of via f1, how the new factory production route is working for you and any suggestions.

If the new production focus of the game works, perhaps I'll be looking at a leaning into the automation/factory side of things before too long soon, as it feels like the next natural progression and we've a few ideas. Cheers!