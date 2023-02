Share · View all patches · Build 10637188 · Last edited 25 February 2023 – 16:19:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today's hotfix is rather small for some issues several users have reported.

0.9.5Q

Fixed yellow/green circles appearing under fires in Manhattan after playing for some time.

Fixed doors in academy that were scaled improperly and causing weird force door animations