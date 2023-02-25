New and improved staircases

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.15
Changes
- Overhauled stairs, added railings and ability to customize look
- Default priority is now 5
- Improved employee selection highlighting
Fixes
- Fixed roof texture mapping being bugged when roof is curved
- Fixed food despawning on load
- Fixed employee hair not greying
- Fixed being able to overlap cubicle walls
- Fixed being able to merge rooms in a way that would make them unsupported
- Fixed the Game feature Digital exclusive music being limited by physical stock and causing unwarranted out of stock messages
Changed files in this update