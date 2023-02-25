 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 25 February 2023

New and improved staircases

Share · View all patches · Build 10637147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.15

Changes

  • Overhauled stairs, added railings and ability to customize look
  • Default priority is now 5
  • Improved employee selection highlighting

Fixes

  • Fixed roof texture mapping being bugged when roof is curved
  • Fixed food despawning on load
  • Fixed employee hair not greying
  • Fixed being able to overlap cubicle walls
  • Fixed being able to merge rooms in a way that would make them unsupported
  • Fixed the Game feature Digital exclusive music being limited by physical stock and causing unwarranted out of stock messages

