v1.1 - Spaghetti Head Update

INCARNAGE Version 1.1 is Live!
I've made some slight, notable changes to the head explosion particles and the body explosion effects, generally increasing the level of particles and adding some nice trailing effects.
Full Changelog:
_- Changed dampness and speed of headshot gibs
- Reduced sound of 'Hawkshot' enemy slightly
- Added subtle armour shedding particles to reflect sprite armour damage
- Reenabled blood particles from pre-release build
- Blood spill decal colour changed to be slightly see through
- Fixed blood particles from only appearing above player and entities
- Removed the goofy rug at the end of 'Desktop Destruction'
- Fixed spawning symbols not despawning in 'Construction Site'
- Removed camera shake from explosions for easier viewing
- Added smoke particles to explosions
- Added trailing flesh strands to head explosion particles
- Added funny eyeballs to head explosion particles
- Sound effect added when bullets don't damage an enemy
- 'Gunheads' now make firing sounds when shooting
- Speed and particle amount increased for torso explosion gibs_
Sorry for the long wait for an update... PC broke.
- Elias
Changed files in this update