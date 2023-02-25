v1.1 - Spaghetti Head Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10637120 · Last edited 25 February 2023 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy

INCARNAGE Version 1.1 is Live!

I've made some slight, notable changes to the head explosion particles and the body explosion effects, generally increasing the level of particles and adding some nice trailing effects.

Full Changelog:

_- Changed dampness and speed of headshot gibs

Reduced sound of 'Hawkshot' enemy slightly

Added subtle armour shedding particles to reflect sprite armour damage

Reenabled blood particles from pre-release build

Blood spill decal colour changed to be slightly see through

Fixed blood particles from only appearing above player and entities

Removed the goofy rug at the end of 'Desktop Destruction'

Fixed spawning symbols not despawning in 'Construction Site'

Removed camera shake from explosions for easier viewing

Added smoke particles to explosions

Added trailing flesh strands to head explosion particles

Added funny eyeballs to head explosion particles

Sound effect added when bullets don't damage an enemy

'Gunheads' now make firing sounds when shooting

Speed and particle amount increased for torso explosion gibs_

Sorry for the long wait for an update... PC broke.