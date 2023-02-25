Quickfix Version 1.26

Multiple changes made to check for exceptions and increase stability, hopefully fixing some locks.

Fixed a bug where using the red pill at the edge of the world would break the game.

Note: This issue will only be fixed in newly generated worlds starting in 1.26. Worlds generated before this update will still have this issue if using the red pill at the end of the world.

Fixed a bug where light effects were not clearing properly on objects. In areas that contained a lot of objects, such as the ending forest area, these old light effects were still active on recycled objects.

The 3rd weather pool will now start spawning after 2400 turns or the start of the ascension, up from 2000 turns.

Fixed a bug where weather was being picked from the 3rd weather pool instead of the 2nd weather pool at night.