Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 25 February 2023

v2.0.4

Build 10637033

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • Added a "To Death" button to make a nation fight until the other side dies or when you manually stop the war
  • Added ability to modify nation's gold & Combat Efficiency
  • Added a confirmation to killing a nation from God Mode
  • If the founder of an alliance dies, the Alliance name is updated to match the next oldest nation (unless you have manually edited the alliance name)
  • When hovering over dead or revolted old nation's "Years active" text, you can now also see if they were alive in an earlier part of history
Bugfixes & Improvements
  • Fixed old nations revolting multiple times from different cities
  • Fixed game speed not resetting on Game Reset from Pause Menu
  • Fixed game not saving at some situations
  • Fixed some tooltips
  • Fixed total wars count not being loaded from save games
  • Fixed nation not stopping war if enemy was manually killed by player
  • Fixed nation max area not changing correctly in Scenario Maker
  • Improved gold display
  • Improved nation view visuals
Other
  • Created a BETA branch for v2.0.3 if someone wants to still use the old version. This is mainly a test for the situation IF for example after some update old savefiles wouldn't work, in which case you could use the old version for those.

