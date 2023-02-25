Features
- Added a "To Death" button to make a nation fight until the other side dies or when you manually stop the war
- Added ability to modify nation's gold & Combat Efficiency
- Added a confirmation to killing a nation from God Mode
- If the founder of an alliance dies, the Alliance name is updated to match the next oldest nation (unless you have manually edited the alliance name)
- When hovering over dead or revolted old nation's "Years active" text, you can now also see if they were alive in an earlier part of history
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Fixed old nations revolting multiple times from different cities
- Fixed game speed not resetting on Game Reset from Pause Menu
- Fixed game not saving at some situations
- Fixed some tooltips
- Fixed total wars count not being loaded from save games
- Fixed nation not stopping war if enemy was manually killed by player
- Fixed nation max area not changing correctly in Scenario Maker
- Improved gold display
- Improved nation view visuals
Other
- Created a BETA branch for v2.0.3 if someone wants to still use the old version. This is mainly a test for the situation IF for example after some update old savefiles wouldn't work, in which case you could use the old version for those.
Changed files in this update