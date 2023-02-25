Update Notes for Network Test 25 Feb '23

NOTE: There is an experimental camera system being using in this build. It clips with objects on the ground and on uneven surfaces. Stick to flat terrain where possible for an optimal experience.

Lots of fixes have been added. Please check Trello for more information.

25 Feb 2023 Network Test

Combat Test - Ensure melee bug is gone.

Steam Login Test 2 - Ensure registration & login is seamless and works as intended. Continued.

Character migration testing continued - Ensure characters can be transferred to different accounts when live without server restart.

Server Authoritative Mob movement test - Measure impact on melee and PvE performance.

Start of test is at 16:30 UK time. See you there!