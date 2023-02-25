Priest of Light, Cultist, Arena Announcement

Added two new classes!

Cultist

Possessed by rituals and divine providence, Cultists are able to build up damage for every hit they take against enemy.

Priest of Light

Auxiliary hero who casts aura of courage on his allies.

Arena Announcement

Council of empires has almost all necessary papers to organize tournaments in the Arena. For now, only information about how the Arena will work is available for you. Your achievements for «Silverguard Arena» quest are taken into account by council.

Additions and changes: