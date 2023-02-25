Priest of Light, Cultist, Arena Announcement

Added two new classes!
Cultist
Possessed by rituals and divine providence, Cultists are able to build up damage for every hit they take against enemy.
Priest of Light
Auxiliary hero who casts aura of courage on his allies.
Arena Announcement
Council of empires has almost all necessary papers to organize tournaments in the Arena. For now, only information about how the Arena will work is available for you. Your achievements for «Silverguard Arena» quest are taken into account by council.
Additions and changes:
- Auto Camp now has additional mode that will allow you to leave camp if you run out of soup.
- In additional options you can now choose to display damage per hit.
- Adjusted behavior of sliders of various menus.
- Сlarified phrases of undead.
- Game picture in fullscreen mode is now adjusted for screen formats which do not correspond to 16:9 format.
- Fixed bug occurring when writing large number of ballad lines.
- «In search of knowledge» quest now opens from zone 66.
- Now you can use 25 soup if you hold down shift key.
