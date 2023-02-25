Two-phase boss fights and reworked combat

Boss fight upgrades
- All bosses now have two phases, with slightly different sets of abilities and a different part of the soundtrack playing during each phase
- Decomposer and Metal Core have a couple of brand new abilities and have been slightly changed visually
- Every boss fight now ends in a results screen where your performance is graded with a rank
Here's a preview of what the updated Decomposer looks like
Combat rework
- The combat is currently in the process of being completely reworked, taking user feedback into account
- A new ability is now available from the start - Slime Blast
- The ability has an upgrade tree that adds extra mechanics to how it's used, with more upgrades to come later
- Accessories that previously affected slime spear, will now affect slime blast instead
Other
- Mana points will now be shown below the player, in addition to the health bar
- Metal Core's summoning item can drop from barrels in underground ruins, if it hasn't been obtained yet
