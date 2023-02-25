 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gelatine update for 25 February 2023

Two-phase boss fights and reworked combat

Share · View all patches · Build 10636979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boss fight upgrades

  • All bosses now have two phases, with slightly different sets of abilities and a different part of the soundtrack playing during each phase
  • Decomposer and Metal Core have a couple of brand new abilities and have been slightly changed visually
  • Every boss fight now ends in a results screen where your performance is graded with a rank
Here's a preview of what the updated Decomposer looks like

Combat rework

  • The combat is currently in the process of being completely reworked, taking user feedback into account
  • A new ability is now available from the start - Slime Blast
  • The ability has an upgrade tree that adds extra mechanics to how it's used, with more upgrades to come later
  • Accessories that previously affected slime spear, will now affect slime blast instead

Other

  • Mana points will now be shown below the player, in addition to the health bar
  • Metal Core's summoning item can drop from barrels in underground ruins, if it hasn't been obtained yet

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1848352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link