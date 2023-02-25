Update, Version 20230225

English

[Lost in the Sand]After you get through the portal in the Branched Ancient Tomb, Eve and Karaduman will leave the Teahouse and start their investigation.

[Battle Calculation]The speed and evasion value now works against more types of incoming skills. (It's possible to dodge skills such as Shade Touch now.)

[Skill]New skill: Spider Web

[Pet]New Enemy/Pet: Spider

[Abandoned House]Added new possible encounter in its rooms: Spiders. (Number may vary between 1 to 3.)

[Wiki]Everything above has been updated to the wiki.

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】在你穿过被闯入的古墓的传送门之后，伊芙和卡拉杜曼现在会离开茶馆，开始他们自己的调查活动。

【战斗计算】速度和闪避的效果现在会影响更多的袭来的技能。（现在角色有可能对暗影之触等技能发生闪避。）

【技能】新技能：蛛网术

【宠物】新的敌人/宠物：蜘蛛

【废弃的房屋】新随机遭遇：蜘蛛 （数量可能在1到3个之间。）

【维基】以上全部内容已经更新到维基。