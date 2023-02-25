English
############Content##############
[Lost in the Sand]After you get through the portal in the Branched Ancient Tomb, Eve and Karaduman will leave the Teahouse and start their investigation.
[Battle Calculation]The speed and evasion value now works against more types of incoming skills. (It's possible to dodge skills such as Shade Touch now.)
[Skill]New skill: Spider Web
[Pet]New Enemy/Pet: Spider
[Abandoned House]Added new possible encounter in its rooms: Spiders. (Number may vary between 1 to 3.)
[Wiki]Everything above has been updated to the wiki.
简体中文
############Content##############
【迷失于沙粒中】在你穿过被闯入的古墓的传送门之后，伊芙和卡拉杜曼现在会离开茶馆，开始他们自己的调查活动。
【战斗计算】速度和闪避的效果现在会影响更多的袭来的技能。（现在角色有可能对暗影之触等技能发生闪避。）
【技能】新技能：蛛网术
【宠物】新的敌人/宠物：蜘蛛
【废弃的房屋】新随机遭遇：蜘蛛 （数量可能在1到3个之间。）
【维基】以上全部内容已经更新到维基。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 February 2023
Update, Version 20230225
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update