[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 February 2023

Update, Version 20230225

English
############Content##############
[Lost in the Sand]After you get through the portal in the Branched Ancient Tomb, Eve and Karaduman will leave the Teahouse and start their investigation.
[Battle Calculation]The speed and evasion value now works against more types of incoming skills. (It's possible to dodge skills such as Shade Touch now.)
[Skill]New skill: Spider Web
[Pet]New Enemy/Pet: Spider
[Abandoned House]Added new possible encounter in its rooms: Spiders. (Number may vary between 1 to 3.)
[Wiki]Everything above has been updated to the wiki.
简体中文
############Content##############
【迷失于沙粒中】在你穿过被闯入的古墓的传送门之后，伊芙和卡拉杜曼现在会离开茶馆，开始他们自己的调查活动。
【战斗计算】速度和闪避的效果现在会影响更多的袭来的技能。（现在角色有可能对暗影之触等技能发生闪避。）
【技能】新技能：蛛网术
【宠物】新的敌人/宠物：蜘蛛
【废弃的房屋】新随机遭遇：蜘蛛 （数量可能在1到3个之间。）
【维基】以上全部内容已经更新到维基。

