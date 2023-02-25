Hellsplit: Arena "Daggers" Update 1.18 released

Hello, dear friends!

As you already know, we are now actively working on the development of our Mod SDK, but before it is released we wanted to please you with another update. Something that you have asked us for a long time has happened - the Daggers ⚔ are added to the game! Being available from the very beginning of the game, having a light weight and rather low striking power, they become at the same time an ultimative weapon due to their lightness and easiness to use. Thanks to its sharp blade, daggers can easily stab the enemy's ringmail, as well as the skeletons skulls, what makes them a perfect helper in the battle against the armored enemies.

Moreover, we have tried to make it as convenient as possible and added new mechanics to the game - interception of the weapon on the fly. All that you need to do is to push the button of the secondary action when gripping the weapon with one hand. Now the two most lightweighted swords have the same abilities - Short Sword и Nordic Sword and also Francisca axe.

In this update we paid special attention to the stabbing system (largely it is because we wanted to expand the possibilities of our system for the forthcoming Mod Kit). E.g. multi-stabbing has been added to the game, which allows you to literally pin the enemy with the sword or arrows to the wall and determine his fate. In general, the stabbing system has become more stable and comfortable. Hopefully you will like this update!

Changes

Dagger is added

Stiletto is added

Sai is added

Double Sai is added

Rondel Dagger is added

Kukri is added

Kris is added

Stabbing system is improved, behaviour of the weapon and enemies when stabbing is made more stable

Multi-stabbings are added, now it is possible to pin the enemy to the wall or pierce several enemies with one weapon.

Context actions for Short Sword and Nordic Sword are added

Vulnerable areas of the armored enemies are edited, now it is easier to pierce them

Behaviour of the stabbed enemies is fixed, now they cannot get up while you are holding the weapon.

The weight of the skeletons is changed, now they can be easily manipulated when gripped

The cage on the Torture map is fixed

Thank you for being with us!