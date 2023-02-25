Mission: Accomplished !

Dear Hauntedgame Fans!

Today we publish the completed SANTA TOWN Level. As already announced, the game has now a mission which was often requested by you, the playersːsteamhappyː Please have a look at the lines given below (before the Patch Notes) where we provided important information about the level.

So, you are all very much invited not only to play it, but also to let us know if it made you sweat a bit - we guess it will. All FEEDBACK is appreciated since this now gives a taste of how the upcoming game's missions will work for Christmas this year.

AND, by the way, speaking of FEEDBACK: After the turn of the year we terminated all old Internet contracts, concluded new ones and are going to build all our web pages from the scratch under one umbrella. Step by step we will also build the new homepage for the game - the first step is done. Feel free to have frequently a look on it - in particular our Australian friends. Please post the above mentioned FEEDBACK in Steam or send it to "office at thehauntedgames.com".

When we finally released the Trading Cards in January, not all of us expected this success, even more as those small images are hard pixelwork to do - just downscaling really don't work :dumboss: But it was worth it and we are very happy with how well the community items were received!!

After all, completing SANTA TOWN is the very last work in the ancient UDK for "THHR Classic" (unless we must, for example in case of a big problem/bug). Now, with the new Unreal Engine capabilities full steam ahead towards the announced new shores.

At this point and after now 18 month of bringing the game alive again we ask very politely to spend one minute to visit our fandom page (find url below) and read the short story. If you then know more, we would be very happy if you consider to support us by encountering our games homepage.

Finally and so far for now: the TYA-Crew say to all our supporters, old and new, a heartfelt THANK YOU !!!

Cheers!

Eze & Tom ːsteamhappyː

SANTA TOWN MISSION

The mission is only playable on coop or solo modes. To play it fully you have to destroy the Skillstone, which will spawn randomly from round 2-4. Destroying the stone is optional, you don’t need to accomplish the mission to complete the map - but we recommend to accept the challenge because of the achievement and rewards, of course.

The destruction of the stone is followed by a short cinematic showing you where to begin the SAR-Mission to secure the artifact that spawned at that same time. If you secure the rescued artifact at the exit, you will get the "Artifact Saved" achievement. Reaching the exit successfully means that you will be rewarded! Get your rewards at the well known tree in the middle of the main road!

For more info check the Hells Reach Fandom Site.

Patch Notes:

Weapons

Axe: Changed attack and equip sound. Fixed an issue where it wouldn’t insta-kill raged enemies.

Whip Solved a problem where knife and whip sounds would play simultaneously when equipped.

Colt M1911 and Dual Colt M1911 Reduced weapon damage.



Achievements

Added “Artifact saved” hidden achievement.

Soulstones

Added the “SkillStone”, when destroyed, it activates the map mission.

Splitscreen

Fixed a bug where splitscreen players would not get the correct name set in multiplayer. For example: “Mr.” as main player, “Mr.(1)” as splitscreen player.

Localization

Updated localization files to include the necessary texts for this update. Thanks Jean Trindade Pereira for your Portuguese translation!

Maps