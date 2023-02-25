 Skip to content

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 25 February 2023

Day 1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10636828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, this is the first patch after the Launch:

  • Fixed Swamp Level missing vegetation
  • Fixed Swamp Level Bloom Setting being too high.
  • Updated the Title and Loading Images for 1080p Resolution
  • Added new Weapon: AN 94 with PSO 01 Scope and PBS Silencer
  • Fixed PSO 01 Scopes not zooming in enough.
  • Fixed missing Firing Sound for AKM SD
  • Fixed Video Cutscenes Blackscreen Issue

Issues I coudlnt solve yet:

Missing Tree in Level 3
(plants hanging down from the tree indicate that there is obviously something missing)

Double Audio in beginning Cutscene.

I am working with a coder on an AI Overhaul, so stay tuned.
More Fixes will come when they get reported.
Highlight Pickup Shader for Ammo, Weapons etc will be added down the road.
(Has been requested)

Thats all for now.
Thanks for playing :)

DK Productions

