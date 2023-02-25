1.13.2 Update on beta branch

Update v1.13.2
Due to changes in grid nodes, loading projects from older versions will show a warning. I only update the collection on 1.x update. So please bear with it.
Interface
- [Preview] Floating window for showing node output.
- [Textbox] Decimal value truncated on small text box (visual only).
- [Inspector] Color selector dialog for output can now be opened.
- [Inspector] Color, gradient, and palette output now can't be modified by opening dialog.
- Unified dialog code for notification, action history, preference, output visibility, and presets.
- Clicking one dialog now bring it forward.
- Option to pin dialog on the screen.
Nodes
- [Average] Now works with alpha channel.
- [Average] Add color output (as color value).
- [Grid, Hex, Triangle grid] Col1, Col2 renamed to tile color, gap color
- Tile color now accepts gradients for random colors.
- [Grid, Hex, Triangle grid] Added texture grid, texture sample mode.
- [Grid, Hex, Triangle grid noise] Removed (from add node dialog, still loadable from older save file.), superseded by non-noise version.
Bug
- [Export] Fix error when executing all export nodes from the render menu.
- [Lua] Fix crash on opening reference.
Changed depots in beta branch