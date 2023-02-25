 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 25 February 2023

1.13.2 Update on beta branch

Last edited by Wendy

Update v1.13.2

Due to changes in grid nodes, loading projects from older versions will show a warning. I only update the collection on 1.x update. So please bear with it.

Interface

  • [Preview] Floating window for showing node output.
  • [Textbox] Decimal value truncated on small text box (visual only).
  • [Inspector] Color selector dialog for output can now be opened.
  • [Inspector] Color, gradient, and palette output now can't be modified by opening dialog.
  • Unified dialog code for notification, action history, preference, output visibility, and presets.
  • Clicking one dialog now bring it forward.
  • Option to pin dialog on the screen.

Nodes

  • [Average] Now works with alpha channel.
  • [Average] Add color output (as color value).
  • [Grid, Hex, Triangle grid] Col1, Col2 renamed to tile color, gap color
  • Tile color now accepts gradients for random colors.
  • [Grid, Hex, Triangle grid] Added texture grid, texture sample mode.
  • [Grid, Hex, Triangle grid noise] Removed (from add node dialog, still loadable from older save file.), superseded by non-noise version.

Bug

  • [Export] Fix error when executing all export nodes from the render menu.
  • [Lua] Fix crash on opening reference.

