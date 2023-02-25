v1.3 Released with in-run fast-access menu

Today's release is thanks to Zaxtor99 as he proposed the functionality.
For an on-going run through the levels there is now the ability to press ESC and get a fast-access menu containing the following options:
- Restart Run -- Pressing this brings the player back to Level 1 for a quick start-over
- Restart Level -- will reload the run at the current level, with the Houses, Factories and Points had when initially reaching it
- Exit to Main Menu -- Quick give-up and back to the main menu
- Quit Game To Desktop -- closes the game
Changed files in this update