Meteorite Defense Command update for 25 February 2023

v1.3 Released with in-run fast-access menu

25 February 2023

Today's release is thanks to Zaxtor99 as he proposed the functionality.

For an on-going run through the levels there is now the ability to press ESC and get a fast-access menu containing the following options:

  • Restart Run -- Pressing this brings the player back to Level 1 for a quick start-over
  • Restart Level -- will reload the run at the current level, with the Houses, Factories and Points had when initially reaching it
  • Exit to Main Menu -- Quick give-up and back to the main menu
  • Quit Game To Desktop -- closes the game

