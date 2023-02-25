Version update 1.0.20230225 - UI upgrade

Good evening! This game ushered in its first update. This update has made some improvements to the game operation and fixed some problems in response to player feedback. I hope you will like it.
I didn't release the MacOSX version this time because my Macbook broke and there was no way to export the game. Hope it gets fixed soon and I'll be the first to post a MacOSX version.
I want to explain to you the current operation method of the game, because there are many changes, if there is no explanation, you may not know how to operate.
-
Components now support drag and drop
We can drag and drop individual components,
or select a large area to drag and drop.
-
It is able to delete components in batches
We can select a large area and right click to clear it
-
Newly: Line Drawing Mode
In order to avoid conflicts between drawing lines with the left mouse button and dragging components, the line drawing is now changed to "Line Drawing Mode", which needs to be activated before drawing lines (of course, components cannot be dragged after activation)
-
You can drag the screen with the mouse wheel key
Now it supports dragging the screen with the mouse wheel key, and there is another way to scroll the screen by moving the mouse to the edge of the screen. The original method of scrolling the screen using the WASD keys is also supported.
-
The component bar supports stretching, zooming and searching
-
The window is no longer fixed, it can be zoomed and dragged
Changed files in this update