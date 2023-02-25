Version update 1.0.20230225 - UI upgrade

Good evening! This game ushered in its first update. This update has made some improvements to the game operation and fixed some problems in response to player feedback. I hope you will like it.

I didn't release the MacOSX version this time because my Macbook broke and there was no way to export the game. Hope it gets fixed soon and I'll be the first to post a MacOSX version.

I want to explain to you the current operation method of the game, because there are many changes, if there is no explanation, you may not know how to operate.