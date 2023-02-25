 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 25 February 2023

Update 3.8.10

Fixing the last fixes... should be final by now.

  • Especially updated the combo-system and display
  • Powerups are now only collectible when on ground
  • Fixed powerups not disappearing on collection in some cases
  • Many more fixes & improvements

