Druids II.

Hi All,

This small update adds five more quests to the mid-late game. You will get generic quests if you miss the three early druid quests. With this change, you won't miss the opportunity of getting more exclusive goods at the druid's fair. The other four new quests provide new species or subspecies:

Sapphire Beetle has a new ability called Flawless Attack. This type of attack is always successful. Only the Flawless Defense ability neutralizes it.

Cave Arachnid Queen has the Fire Breath ability. I am trying to add better traits to the new insectoid monsters making them more valuable because insectoids are the less popular class according to the Steam Achievements stats.

Giant Bear and Greater Northern Lizard are the bigger and stronger subspecies created by the druids.

Bug fixes:

Missing food supplement slots at the Hatchlings window when the creature's growing-up time is higher than 15. Hatching and growing-up time is now maximized at 15 turns.

Tooltips show incorrect values for the Greater Energy Steal at the Skill Upgrade panel.

The monster upkeep cost is not recalculated after implanting the Segmented bowel.

I am also working on the new creature models for the full release. I hope I will be able to show some of them in the next couple of weeks.