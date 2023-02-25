 Skip to content

The Escape: Together update for 25 February 2023

Small Fixes

The Escape: Together update for 25 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crucifix achievement is now working correctly
  • There were some issues with typing on a safe
  • Added triggers in Downstreet Mansion
  • Adjusted colliders to prevent dropped items to disappear
  • Minor network script adjustments

