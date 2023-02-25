- Crucifix achievement is now working correctly
- There were some issues with typing on a safe
- Added triggers in Downstreet Mansion
- Adjusted colliders to prevent dropped items to disappear
- Minor network script adjustments
The Escape: Together update for 25 February 2023
Small Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
