Update #1: Spring came

Hello players,

We have released a new update that adds even more features to our game! The new update includes the following changes:

New Plants: Now even more vegetation has been added to our game, which creates amazing landscapes.

Changed location: we have updated our game to make the location even more interesting.

New Music: New music has been added to help you relax and enjoy the game even more.

Updated Hentai Art and Background: We have updated our hentai art and background to make the game even more attractive. Now you can enjoy beautiful images and beautiful designs.

We hope that these changes will help you enjoy our game even more. Thanks for your support and stay in touch for further updates!