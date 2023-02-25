 Skip to content

Start! Heart Thief！ update for 25 February 2023

Updated new body art oil painting~waiting for your collection!

Build 10636459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Painters have been interested in body art recently, so priceless body oil paintings have appeared!
But they hid all their new works~

Ruby: Hee hee! They must all be stolen!!

This update turns the hidden CG in the game into a more beautiful body painting
So everyone will be more motivated!?

According to the policies of each region
This update also revised the CG according to different regional and national policies
Players in some areas may collect oil paintings with holy light!
Don't be sad~oil painting is a collection, and the process of getting them is the best!

Changed files in this update

Start! Heart Thief！ Content Depot 1283111
