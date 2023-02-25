Updated new body art oil painting~waiting for your collection!

Painters have been interested in body art recently, so priceless body oil paintings have appeared!

But they hid all their new works~

Ruby: Hee hee! They must all be stolen!!

This update turns the hidden CG in the game into a more beautiful body painting

So everyone will be more motivated!?

According to the policies of each region

This update also revised the CG according to different regional and national policies

Players in some areas may collect oil paintings with holy light!

Don't be sad~oil painting is a collection, and the process of getting them is the best!