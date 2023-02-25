 Skip to content

Dark Quest 3 update for 25 February 2023

Version 0.82

Build 10636434

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Lancer) Break armor has been reworked, its now a passive and the next attack (by anyone) on the target will deal bonus damage.
  • (Lancer) Shield bash now can only be used once and its a secondary action.
  • (Lancer) Sister now also starts with break armor.
  • (Lady) Inner light now returns back damage when the divine shield is on
  • (Lady) Weaken now also works when the lady attacks.
  • The game can now be played as a maximized window.
  • Removed an option that was not working in the options screen mode.
  • Mouse is now visible when the gamepad mode is active
  • Made some improvements to the gamepad version
  • Fixed a bug with the dwarf king 'Protect the King' not working with ranged characters.

