- (Lancer) Break armor has been reworked, its now a passive and the next attack (by anyone) on the target will deal bonus damage.
- (Lancer) Shield bash now can only be used once and its a secondary action.
- (Lancer) Sister now also starts with break armor.
- (Lady) Inner light now returns back damage when the divine shield is on
- (Lady) Weaken now also works when the lady attacks.
- The game can now be played as a maximized window.
- Removed an option that was not working in the options screen mode.
- Mouse is now visible when the gamepad mode is active
- Made some improvements to the gamepad version
- Fixed a bug with the dwarf king 'Protect the King' not working with ranged characters.
Dark Quest 3 update for 25 February 2023
Version 0.82
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1185491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update