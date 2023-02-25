You wait years for a Flatspace IIk update... and two come at once. v1.07 contains a fix to the last update. The in game music volume setting should now, ahem, work.
Flatspace IIk update for 25 February 2023
Flatspace IIk v1.07 Now Live
