Saturday Skirmish - 25th February

For this event we have made improvements to make the game easier to understand for new players.
This event
This variation on our "Sunday Skirmish" series.. as it's on a Saturday.
Sunday Skirmish usually runs at the same time every fortnight. As always we are keen to get your feedback either in the comments here on Steam or on our [discord community](https://discord.g g/vanguardww2).
You can also optionally sign-up at [discord.gg/vanguardww2](https://discord.g g/vanguardww2) in the #events channel where you can also sign up for notifications of future events and get a 30 minute reminder before the event starts.
Note: This event will run on Saturday 25th February from 7:00PM UTC to 8:30PM UTC. The event time on the Steam page should be displayed in your local time
How to I do Join?
This event will be on the latest pre-release beta of the upcoming "REINFORCED" Update on the '0.6-beta' branch.
You can change branch by right-clicking the game in your library, selecting properties, opening the betas tab and selecting 0.6-beta from the dropdown menu.
